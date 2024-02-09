Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 6.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NOVA opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.