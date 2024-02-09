Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.75. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,438,895.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,032,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,720 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,895.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $912,550. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ameresco by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 2,259.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

