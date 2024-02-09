Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Given a C$2.70 Price Target at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$2.70 target price on Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Alithya Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins reduced their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.95.

Shares of TSE:ALYA opened at C$1.50 on Monday. Alithya Group has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$132.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

