Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.74 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins raised Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$4.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.54 and a 12 month high of C$4.64.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

