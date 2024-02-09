National Bankshares Boosts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$6.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.57.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$7.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 0.9093264 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiera Capital by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,100,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,108,000 after buying an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

