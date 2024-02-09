Raymond James Lowers Canfor (TSE:CFP) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

CFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$22.00 price target on Canfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.60.

TSE:CFP opened at C$15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.11. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$13.41 and a 52-week high of C$26.73.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

