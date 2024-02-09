Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.60.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$47.22 on Tuesday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$48.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.52, for a total value of C$405,200.00. In related news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 10,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.52, for a total transaction of C$405,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $125,445 and sold 48,400 shares valued at $1,948,075. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

