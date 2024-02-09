Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,446% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,027,000 after purchasing an additional 461,056 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in TC Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.