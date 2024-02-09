StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NBRV stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6,403.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

