StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of LEDS opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 166.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

