Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.
Textainer Group Trading Down 0.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,253,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,852,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,449,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 192,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 172,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
