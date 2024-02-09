Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 million, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

