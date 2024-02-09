Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TRT opened at $5.06 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $20.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRT. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

