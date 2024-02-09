Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:TRT opened at $5.06 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $20.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
