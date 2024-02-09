StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE VGZ opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.63. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
