StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.63. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

