ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.26.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

