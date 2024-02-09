ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.81 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $180.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

