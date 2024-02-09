Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alkermes by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alkermes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

