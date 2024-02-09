Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SILC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. Silicom has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $106.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Silicom had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Silicom by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Silicom by 2,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

