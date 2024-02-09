Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) PT Lowered to $59.00 at B. Riley

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Matthews International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 97.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Matthews International by 15,914.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

