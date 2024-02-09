Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.10.

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.93 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

