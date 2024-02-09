Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $18.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $378.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Product Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,600,000 after buying an additional 46,692 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 480,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

