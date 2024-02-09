StockNews.com Upgrades TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TNET. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.86.

TNET opened at $112.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $324,692.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock worth $1,829,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,718,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,651,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,758,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TriNet Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

