Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Up 2.0 %
LPCN opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
