Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 2.0 %

LPCN opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

