StockNews.com Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Buy

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $261.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 188.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 2,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 5,155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

