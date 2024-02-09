AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ACRX

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.