SRM Entertainment, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRM) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 12th

SRM Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 12th. SRM Entertainment had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of SRM Entertainment’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
SRM Entertainment Stock Performance
SRM opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04. SRM Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.
SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment
SRM Entertainment Company Profile
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SRM Entertainment
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.