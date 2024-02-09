Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider David Latin Purchases 117,255 Shares

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider David Latin purchased 117,255 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £215,749.20 ($270,464.08).
Serica Energy Stock Up 0.2 %
SQZ stock opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.35) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01. Serica Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.60 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £734.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.
About Serica Energy
