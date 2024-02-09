Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider David Latin Purchases 117,255 Shares

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider David Latin purchased 117,255 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £215,749.20 ($270,464.08).

Serica Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

SQZ stock opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.35) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.01. Serica Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 176.60 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £734.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

