Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Kaman by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 278,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 242,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

