StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 12,707.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

