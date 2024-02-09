StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

GOL has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $678.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million. Analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $83,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

