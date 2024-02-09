Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $24.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.36.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

