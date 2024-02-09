Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Raised to $55.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $28,336,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $29,141,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 56.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after buying an additional 320,829 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,810.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 302,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

