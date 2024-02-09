Stifel Nicolaus Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $101.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of EMN opened at $82.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

