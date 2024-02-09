Lancashire (LON:LRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.03) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 795 ($9.97) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 715 ($8.96) to GBX 750 ($9.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 825 ($10.34) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 734.29 ($9.21).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 625.50 ($7.84) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 614.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 599.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 405.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lancashire has a 12-month low of GBX 502.87 ($6.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 690 ($8.65).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

