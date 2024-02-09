CGI (NYSE:GIB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

CGI Price Performance

NYSE GIB opened at $114.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. CGI has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts predict that CGI will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI

CGI Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 471.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.