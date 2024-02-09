CGI (NYSE:GIB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
CGI Price Performance
NYSE GIB opened at $114.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. CGI has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.80.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Research analysts predict that CGI will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
Further Reading
