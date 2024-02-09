Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Snowflake stock opened at $222.91 on Monday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $226.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 658,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,535,487.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,094 shares of company stock valued at $105,579,815 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $226,302,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $173,747,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

