Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 71.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 511,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

