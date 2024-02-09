WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Set at C$5.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC lowered shares of WELL Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins cut their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.30.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.09. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.58 and a 1-year high of C$5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The company has a market cap of C$936.47 million, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

