Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVE. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.11.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, with a total value of C$153,550.00. Insiders purchased 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

