Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Lowered to “Tender” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$15.17 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCN. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$14.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$9.03 and a 1-year high of C$15.04.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$167.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.06 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0192044 earnings per share for the current year.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Berman bought 42,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,058.46. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Articles

