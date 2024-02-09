PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:PHX opened at C$9.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.07. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$447.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.39.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.15. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of C$169.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.5951557 EPS for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

Insider Transactions at PHX Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 22,400 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$201,600.00. Insiders sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,720 in the last 90 days. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

