Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.13.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$12.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$10.38 and a one year high of C$15.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.87.

In other news, Director Debra Gerlach purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. In related news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$451,500.00. Also, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,750 shares of company stock worth $607,048 and sold 153,094 shares worth $1,901,789. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.