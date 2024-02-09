Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases 114 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Hudson acquired 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £295.26 ($370.14).

Robert Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Robert Hudson acquired 116 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £301.60 ($378.09).

Grainger Trading Down 0.8 %

LON:GRI opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.37. Grainger plc has a 52 week low of GBX 215.40 ($2.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 278.80 ($3.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,793.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Grainger Increases Dividend

About Grainger

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23,333.33%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

