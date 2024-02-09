Thierry Andretta Purchases 12,000 Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) Stock

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Andretta purchased 12,000 shares of Mulberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,051.90).

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUL stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.98. Mulberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.11 million, a PE ratio of 4,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

