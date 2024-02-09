Thierry Andretta Purchases 12,000 Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) Stock

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) insider Thierry Andretta purchased 12,000 shares of Mulberry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,051.90).
Mulberry Group Stock Performance
Shares of MUL stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 185.98. Mulberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 ($1.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.11 million, a PE ratio of 4,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.74.
Mulberry Group Company Profile
