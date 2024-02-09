Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI opened at $55.10 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

