Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $116.80 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
