Evelo Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 1,835.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,446,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 2,319,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,862,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 294,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 549.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 146,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 123,586 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $0.05 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $957,730.80, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Evelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.68.

Separately, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing oral medicines that act on immune cells in the small intestine with systemic effects. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe product candidate, which has completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of psoriais; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

