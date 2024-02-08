RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $8,639,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. 52,216,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,540,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.