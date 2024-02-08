Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $558.53 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $558,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,782,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,061,000 after buying an additional 654,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $734.53. 3,208,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $742.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $614.01 and a 200-day moving average of $577.12.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 77.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

