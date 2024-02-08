Huntington National Bank Sells 592 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.53. 1,286,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

